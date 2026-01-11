Hoff, Carl Clifton



Carl Clifton Hoff, 79, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, in the Clare Bridge unit of Brookdale Chatfield in West Hartford, Connecticut. Carl was predeceased by his parents Richard and Dorothy Hoff and his brother, Gordy Hoff of Bloomfield, Connecticut.



Carl graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1964 and from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1968 with an engineering degree. He joined the Air Force and served in various locations, retiring with the rank of Major in 1988. Carl then settled in Dayton, Ohio where he earned a PhD in Computer Science from Wright State University.



Carl was interested in genealogy and had traced his family's roots from throughout the Midwest going back several generations.



Carl was known for his kindness and generosity to his neighbors and to animals. He cared for multiple adopted cats and stray dogs. Along with his animal companions he moved back to his childhood home in Bloomfield in 2015, and then to Brookdale Chatfield in 2021.



The Hoff family extends its appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Chatfield, and to his caring aides from Right at Home.



Carl is survived by his brother, Richard Hoff (Janice) of Glastonbury, Connecticut; his nephews, Brian and Eric Hoff and their families.



A Memorial Service was held at First Church Congregational, West Hartford, Connecticut, 12 South Main Street, on Friday, January 2, 2026, with interment in the church's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to HARC, 900 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105 or



www.harc-ct.org.



