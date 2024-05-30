Carey, Betty Leora



Betty Leora Carey age 90 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 11AM - 12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





