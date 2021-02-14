CARDENIA, Joseph Frank



82, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born February 28, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Sebastiano and Agata (Rametta) Cardenia. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Association of Old Crows; retired from WPAFB in 2004. After traveling all over the world for work, he came to Dayton to work at WPAFB in 1964 for a temporary assignment. He met Beth (his wife) and made



Dayton their home. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa



(Kevin) Low; granddaughters, Casey Low and Alexa Low; brother, Pasquale (Virginia) Cardenia. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Elizabeth Cardenia. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1– 2 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – Beavercreek Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to diabetesresearch.org or hospiceofdayton.org. You may



