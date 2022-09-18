CARBONE, Stephen James



33, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 8, 1989, and graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 2008. As a dedicated Boy Scout, Stephen earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He studied mechanical engineering at Sinclair College and Wright State University. Preceded in death by his father, James B. Carbone in 2007, Stephen is survived by his beloved mother and step-father, Cynthia and Robert Love; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Matthew Steiner; niece, Sophia; many other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caregivers who helped Stephen maintain a better quality of life. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, Sept. 20 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia, with Fr. Greg Konerman, officiating. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the Mass at St. Christopher's. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's name to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Ste. 902, New York, NY 10018 or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com