CAPPS, Marcia L.



Was born August 23, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late William H. and Martha Capps. She departed this life Monday, January 2, 2023. She attended Dunbar High School and was a retiree of General Motors. In her younger days she enjoyed skating, dancing, and a good party. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her children Kym Capps and Edward Middlebrook Jr.; special daughter Shonda Johnson, and special friends Judith Anderson, and Gail McClodden. She leaves to cherish her memory life companion, Felix Lark; grandchildren Katya Stewart, Emonte, LeShai, and Jamar Middlebrook, Lauren and Devin Kauther; 3 great-grandchildren; special goddaughter Pamela Waters, special daughter Shevel Hinton; special friends, Charlene Webster, Vernetta Bailey, Carrie Rivers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Steven Chambers and the pulmonary team.



Visitation will be 10 AM. Service to follow, 11 AM, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



