Cantrell, Donna



Donna L. Cantrell, age 69 of Urbana, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Forest Glen Nursing Home, Springfield, Ohio.



Donna was born on August 30, 1954, in Paintsville, Kentucky to Alonzo and Freida (Lyons) Gamble. Donna enjoyed singing, drawing, watching movies and reading novels. She also made many contributions to East Side Freewill Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio.



She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Cantrell; sons, Christopher Cantrell and James (Tiffy) Cantrell; sisters, Shirley (Harry) Johnson, Bonnie Gamble, Linda Dewitt and Anna Gamble; brothers, Alonzo Gamble Jr.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Freida (Lyons) Gamble.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00  5:00 PM on Sunday October 1, 2023, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held on Monday October 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Baldwin & Rev Adam Grass officiating.



Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg



Memorial contributions may be made to East Side Freewill Baptist Church. 2735 Hilltop Ave, Springfield, OH 45503



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral