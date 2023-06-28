Cantrell, Arlene Louise



Arlene Louise Cantrell, age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

