CANTER, Janice Gale



86, of Springfield, passed away September 16, 2022, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born September 11, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Lester and Ethel (Ryman) Pendleton. She enjoyed doing QVC Shopping, making candy and baking. She is survived by three children; Robin Cowles, Mark Canter (Sheryl) and Deborah Fain (Jeff), grandchildren; Katrina Yeager (Brian), Kristin Hicks (Keith), Robert Cowles, Jonathan Canter (Leada), Stephanie Wilson (Matt). Jacob Canter (Ciara) and Derrick Delawder, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one sister; Kitty Barneck and several niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Canter, May 5, 2008, and her parents. Per Mrs. Canter's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

