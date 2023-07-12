X

Campbell-Sturgill, Marilyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Campbell-Sturgill, Marilyn

Marilyn M. Campbell-Sturgill born May 10, 1961 in Dayton Ohio passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 in New Port Richey Florida. Marilyn left behind a loving husband of 20+ years, Samuel Sturgill, two children Brian Stevens of Holiday FL., Amy Brake (Richard) of Sanford FL., and 3 stepchildren James Sturgill, L. Nicole Sturgill and Brianna Sturgill all from Fairborn, Oh. She also left behind 8 loving grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 15th (2-4PM) in Fairborn at the FairCreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Reemelin, Trudy
2
Pultz, Dorothy
3
Cole, Richard
4
Housh, David
5
Wright, David
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top