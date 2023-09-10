Campbell, Patricia "Sr. Patty"



Sr. Patricia Campbell, 96, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2023, at her home at the Sisters of St. Francis convent in Oldenburg, Indiana. Sr. Patricia was an active member of the order for 80 years in her work in various places across the United States. Locally, she was a history teacher at Carroll High School in the 1960s. She was one of 14 brothers and sisters, survived by her sisters Colette (Campbell) Speranza, Sue (Campbell) Gieringer and brother William Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Donations to the Sisters of St. Francis can be made at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/SistersofStFrancisOldenb/onlinegiving.html.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com