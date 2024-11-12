Campbell, Michael Todd



Michael Todd Campbell, age 69, of Xenia Ohio, passed away August 16th. Preceded in death by his parents Imogene and Paul Campbell. He is survived by his former wife Karen Reiber, sister Charmayne Cramer, children Daniel Campbell and Rebekah Schaeff, and grandchildren Adeline Campbell, Wyatt Campbell and Jaiden Schaeff.



Todd was a tool and die maker by trade, a hunter, trapper and fisherman. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.



