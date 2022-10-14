CAMPBELL, Mary J.



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

