CAMPBELL, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAMPBELL, Mary J.

Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

