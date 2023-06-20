Campbell, Martha Emma



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Kettering Hospital Hamilton on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Martha was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 16, 1935 to Leo Endress and Lillian Runck Endress. Martha is survived by her children, Kathleen Campbell and Andrew (Sarah) Campbell; her grandchildren, Blakely and Easton Campbell; her siblings, Vera Nusky, Dorothy Erdody, Bernice Kalaj and Carl (Shelby) Endress; and her numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lillian Endress; her husband of 59 years, Dale Campbell, and 4 siblings. Martha graduated from Ross High School. She worked briefly at Ohio Casualty Insurance Co but spent most of her working time doing demos at the grocery. She loved interacting with people at the store. Martha married Dale Campbell in 1961 and they were married for 59 years before he preceded her in death. Martha was a loved member of the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamilton, Ohio. Her friends there will miss her and her smiles. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1995 Jesse Dr, Hamilton, OH, on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 in the afternoon with Frank Osborn officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton for making her last days easier. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



