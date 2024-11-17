Campbell, Kim



Campbell, Kim D. age 70 of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Tuesday October 29, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewitt and Patsy Campbell and a son, Greg Curtis and is survived by his wife of 43 wonderful years Karen (Wright) Campbell whom he married August 15, 1981, son Rodney (Sherry) Curtis of Oviedo, Florida, daughter's Sandi (Tony) Bonito of Gomer, Ohio and Angie (Darren) Rucker of Springfield, Ohio. Also survived by the grandchildren he adored; Ryan (Sarah) Snider, Kara Rigby, Adam Rigby, Jeffrey (Jourdan) Davidson, Alex Bonito, Taylor (Kyle) Baldasso, Arin Davidson and Mitchell Curtis along with three step-grandchildren Jordan (Cody) Wal, Nick Rucker and Meghan (Bryan) Hughes and the proudest grandpa of 8 precious great grandchildren and will certainly be missed by his beloved Dachshund Tucker. Kim was a graduate of Bellbrook High School and later graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University in Workforce Education and Development. He was a member of the Berean Baptist Temple in Fairborn, Ohio. Kim served in the United States Navy for 20 years with stations in Jacksonville, Florida and Yokosuka Japan. He retired as Chief Petty Officer on the USS Gettysburg. Kim served in Desert Storm as well as the Kuwait War. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon November 30th at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Private Burial of the cremains will be at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



