Age 61, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born on May 28, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late James R. and Janice G. (Sizemore) Campbell. James is survived by his sisters, Jackie (Tony)



O'Connor and Jenny Marratta; nieces, Jessica Deel, Jamie (Jake) Buchholtz and Kelly (Mike) LeMaster; nephews,



Jeffrey Tiffner, Brad O'Connor and Daniel O'Connor; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. James previously worked at Dole, Bob Evans, MPW Cleaning and was a janitor at Northeastern High School where he was a proud alumni. He loved watching wrestling, going to county and state fairs, camping with family, playing basketball and softball and was an avid Northeastern Jets fan.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m.-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 11a.m. Pastor Ray Branstiter will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



