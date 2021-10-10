CAMPBELL, Jack Leon



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on



August 23, 1942, in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late William C. and Leola (Fuchs) Campbell. Mr. Campbell honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jack was a Salesman for Modern Office Methods for 20 years and was an Appliance Installation Contractor for over 28 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Linda J. Lasher; his 4 children Jack L. Campbell, II, Melony (Tim) Greve, Douglas (Carol Rogers) Miller and



Deborah Stewart; 2 sisters Catherine Richardson and Ruth Ann Hardwick; 4 grandchildren Emma (Jordan) Broaddus, Leanna Walsh, Glenn Stewart and Amanda Stewart; 2 great-grandsons Charlie and Jack Stewart, as well as numerous



other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Dalton



Funeral Home, (Corner of St. Rte. 4 and Weaver Rd.) Germantown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery in Kettering with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton in Jack's memory.



Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

