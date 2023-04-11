Campbell, Imogene



Imogene H. Campbell, age 97, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away April 05, 2023 as a resident of Trinity Retirement Community. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; Paul Campbell, parents; George and Edith Halsey, and sister; Marjorie Huehn, and son-in-law; Jerry McCandless.



She is survived by Children; Charmayne Cramer (Kettering, OH), Todd Campbell (Xenia, OH), and Paulette McCandless (Middletown, OH) Grandchildren; Tamara Cramer, Daniel Campbell, Rebekah Campbell, and Elisabeth Edwards Great-Grandchildren; Justin Ritchie, Avery Colglazier, Ella Colglazier, Jaiden Schaeff, Adeline Campbell, Wyatt Paul Campbell, Foxx Edwards Brother; Palmer (Sue) Halsey and numerous nieces and nephews.







Imogene was a graduate of Monroe High School and graduated in the class of 1944. She was a cadet nurse, and a graduate of Middletown School of Nursing in 1948. She married Paul Campbell in 1950 where she was a nurse at Middletown Hospital. She and her husband Paul loved their family. They shared their love of camping, wintering in Florida, playing golf, and spending time with friends. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church for 60 years. Imogene will be truly missed by all those who knew, and loved, her.



A visitation for Imogene will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am, at Mt. Zion Church 428 Shepherd Rd, Xenia, Ohio 45385. A burial will occur Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N Valley Rd, Xenia, Ohio 45385.



In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Day City Hospice.

