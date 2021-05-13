CAMPBELL, Donovan



Age 31, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's



Association in memory of Donovan's grandparents. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

