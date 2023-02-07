CAMPBELL,



Doloros Marie



65, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Westpark Care Center in Columbus. She was born October 30, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Richard G. and Barbara (Asebrook) Campbell, Sr. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and later worked as a cook at Paul Revere's and Bob Evans for 35 years. Doloros was an avid Batman fan and loved everything Batman. She was also a huge Cleveland Browns fan. Survivors include three siblings and their spouses, Gerald "Gary" Campbell, Mary and Robert "Bob" Mangan and Richard "Rick" and Sarah Campbell, Jr.; Godmother to Anna Marie, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Brenda Campbell and "Baby" Campbell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

