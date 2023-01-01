journal-news logo
X

CAMPBELL, Alma

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CAMPBELL, Alma R.

Alma R. Campbell, age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away December 28, 2022. Family will receive guests from 1-3 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at New Beginnings Church (6649 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. A visitation from 11 AM-1 PM will be held on Saturday, January 7 at Watts Funeral Home (650 N. KY-15, Jackson, KY 41339) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Alma will be laid to rest in Jackson Cemetery. To share a memory of Alma or leave her family a special message, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com and

www.wattsfuneralhomekentucky.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KOEPNICK, Robert
2
ANDERS, Larry
3
BAUMAN, Sharon
4
BENNETT, Barry
5
BENNETT, Rosetta
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top