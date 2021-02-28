CAMERON, Ramona Wood



Ramona Wood Cameron (91) of Somerville, OH, went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, on February 21, 2021. Ramona was born in Bridgewater, ME. She married Robert Cameron, Jr., in 1952, and graduated from UCLA with honors in 1954. Ramona moved to OH in 2012 to be closer to family, having lived in ME, FL, CA, NJ, PA, and VA. She is survived by her



husband, Robert; sons, Stephen, Timothy (Susan), and Andrew (Seema); nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her five sisters. Interment was at Dayton National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled later.



