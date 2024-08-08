Cameron, John



John Cameron, 59, of Springfield, OH, passed away on August 1, 2024. Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Restored Life Ministries 1117 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 12 noon. Interment will follow on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:00 am at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. Thechapelofpeace.com



