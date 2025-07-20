Cameron, James

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Cameron, James

James Cameron, age 86, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Saturday, July 5, 2025. Funeral service 11:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Cortner, Craig
3
Gross, Dwayne
4
Hamer, Richard
5
Jackson, Sewell