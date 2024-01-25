Cameron, Donald



Captain Donald Cameron USMC, Retired age 86 of New Carlisle passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Donald was born the son of Lester Ken & Clara Louise (Copple) Cameron on June 11, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents. Donald is survived by his loving wife Jeannie Cameron of 54 years; 6 children Dawn (Robert Burkhalter) Cameron of California, Margie (Wayne Cawthorn) Cameron of California, Jessica (Joel) Miller of Springboro, Joyce (Michael) Lobenstein of Greenville, Jason Cameron of Springfield, & Julie (Rob) Rishel of Westerville; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Donald proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the 3rd Force Recon Company during the Vietnam War & climbed the ranks to Captain before retiring after 20 years of faithful service. Donald had a love for music & enjoyed taking his wife to the symphony. He played the French horn, was a member of the Marine Corps Band, & was proud to have played in several Rose Bowl Parades. Donald had a love for his community and served on the New Carlisle City Council & while serving became Mayor. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 286 & a member of Heart of Ohio Scroll Saw Club. In his spare time, he taught teens to play chess at the local middle school; most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends & family may call on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11AM  12PM at First United Methodist Church 220 S. Main St. New Carlisle, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to The Gideons International apps.gideons.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.trostelchapman.com





