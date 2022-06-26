CAMDEN, Nancy

CAMDEN (Strunks), Nancy A.



Age 87 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents F. James and Katherine (Schroy) Young, daughter Catherine Strunks, husband of 33 years Ralph Strunks, second husband of nine years Robert Camden, brothers James and Jerry Young, sister Susan Kropa and son-in-law Darrell Izor. She is survived by sons Ralph "Ed" (Sadie) and Gregory (Michelle) Strunks, children of second marriage Michael (Tonya) Camden and Patricia Izor, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Nancy graduated from Fairview High School, Dayton, Ohio, in 1953. She graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nancy taught high school English, was a librarian, a teacher's aid and retired from Kroger. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and was a longtime volunteer at the West Carrollton Public Library and the Miami Valley Women's Center. She enjoyed singing, bell choir, knitting, crocheting, reading and playing piano.



Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429 on Saturday, July 2, from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a celebration of life and procession to Trissel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

