Caltabellotta, Sally J. "Suji"



age 77, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away at home and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers and medical providers who have helped with Suji's care over the years. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering, OH. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm the following day at Routsong Funeral Home. Burial at David's cemetery to follow. A live stream will be available for those unable to attend by visiting Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube Channel. Flowers may be sent to Routsong Funeral Home, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/