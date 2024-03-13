Calloway, Julia

Calloway (Alexander), Julia Ann



Julia Ann Calloway, 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 7th, 2024. Julia was born on January 27th, 1947 to Robert and Mary Alexander in Dayton, Ohio who predeceased her in death. Julia is survived by her daughters, Cathy Garner (Vance), April Whitfield (Walter), Tracy Boykin and Terri Calloway. Her sisters, Evelyn Sadler, Roberta Kelly, and Koneta Cochran and brother, Ray Alexander (Stephanie). She also leaves a host of grandchildren: Brian A. Garner, Ta'Nisha (Eric) Williams, Brooke (Barry) Craig, Tisha (Raymond) Tillman, Ereck Boykin, Courtney Whitfield, Erron (Ruby) Boykin, Kolby Boykin, Kia Boykin, Cierra , Cyn' Tasha, and Angel Calloway, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. Julia was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She retired from the Dayton Board of Education after serving more than 30 years of service. She was known amongst her family and friends for her caring nature, her generosity, and her love for family. She loved spending time with her sister, Evelyn. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Julia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



