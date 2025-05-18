Calloway, Eileen

Calloway, Eileen

87 of Dayton departed this life May 15, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 11 a.m., Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

