CALLOWAY, CALHOUN

CALLOWAY, Jr., Calhoun "Buster"



Buster, 83, departed this life on December 25, 2021. He was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Class of 1956. After high school he joined the military where he served in the United States Marine Corp. After his completion of service, he worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he retired after 32 years of service.



He confessed his love for Christ at an early age and had been a devoted member of Greater Allen AME Church. He was a member of the Sons of Allen and an Honorary member of the Usher Board. Those who sat with him in church said he was quick witted and kept folks laughing.



He took pride in his family and two sons as he raised them with a strong hand. Buster was full of laughter, he was a loving brother, devoted father, favorite uncle and gentle grandfather. He truly lived with a zest for life. He was an avid athlete and sports fan. He will be truly missed.



He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, parents; Helen and Calhoun Sr., sister Rose Garrett (Detroit, MI). He leaves to cherish his memory sons Russell and Charles (Tracy) Calloway, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters Lorene Blount of Virginia, and Julia Cook of Florida, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Betty Hall.



Buster felt the importance of medical improvements and donated his body to the Wright State Medical Department. Buster has requested no services. In lieu of flowers please donate to his favorite charity Sickle Cell Outreach Center, PO Box 1544, Dayton, Ohio 45401. Memorial Services are pending at a later date.



If



If you shared a pine



or a glass of wine



if you popped a brew



or enjoyed a drink or two



if you complimented his style



If you chatted awhile



If you think its final



If your in a state of denial



If you think of dad



Just have a toast and smile.

