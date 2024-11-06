Calland, John Phillip



John Phillip Calland, 57, was born on May 12, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio where he has lived all of his life. On November 2, 2024, he went to be with our Lord and Savior, after a brief, but difficult battle with cancer.



He attended Possum School and Shawnee High School where he was active in sports, NHS, church and many other activities. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1989 with a major in business. He worked at Scherer Industrial Group for 16 years, then was the treasurer at the Clark County ESC then changed paths to become owner of Calland and Campbell Insurance with his best friend. He has been very dedicated to the school district where he grew up by serving as a board member as well as running the clock/scoreboard for many sports. He has been a member of Southgate Baptist Church for 27 years where he has served as a deacon and security team member.



One of his favorite pastimes has been golfing in different leagues and benefits. John has always been a big Ohio State football and basketball fan, as well as a proud supporter of the Bengals and Reds. Having two very large gardens so there was plenty of produce to give away was something he worked very hard at. He was faithful, dependable and had a great sense of humor.



John is survived by his wife of 35 years Sue; daughter Heather; his father Phil; sister Carol and her family as well as many other relatives and friends.



John is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother Nancy, sister Cheryl and several extended family members.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday in Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd., Springfield. John's life will be celebrated in the church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott DeWitt presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





