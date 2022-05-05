CALLAHAN, William "Cowboy"



William M. Callahan "Cowboy," age 64, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Dayton, Ohio. He was born April 10, 1958, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Joan



Callahan and the late Floyd Callahan.



Bill was a 1976 graduate of Jackson High School, attended Rio Grande College, was a member of the Archon Fraternity and worked many years in the Tool and Die trade. Bill was a fan of the Jackson Ironmen, Ohio State Buckeyes and was a longtime season ticket holder of the Cleveland Browns. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his fiance, Song, whom he was with for 14 years and loved greatly.



He was preceded in death by his father: Floyd Callahan and his brother: Ed Callahan. He is survived by his mother, Joan Callahan; fiance, Song Brown; brother, Tom (Amy) Callahan; sister-in-law, Anne Callahan; aunts: Jeanene Collins, Delores Stewart, Martha Humphreys and Pat Jones; uncle, Tom Jones; nieces: Megan, Caitlyn and Brenna; nephew, Evan; great-nephew, Sylas; great-niece, Lilith; as well as numerous cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers and gifts, we request memorial donations in Bill's name be made to: Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640. The family will receive friends at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.

