CALLAHAN, Thomas Ray



On Monday, March 15, 2021, Thomas Callahan, aka Popeye, passed away at the age of 48 in result of a motorcycle wreck He was born Oct. 4, 1972, to Ray and Bessie Callahan. He is preceded in death by his mother Bessie and father Raymond. He is survived by his daughter Haley and his sister Strawbari Yalonda Callahan also his nieces and nephews Corinthians, Danielle, Dakoda, Mykael and Davonna. His Uncle Tom and Aunt Joanieon Callahan, Aunt Sharon Rudie, cousins Sara Rae Callahan, Misti and Mike Rudie and Melinda Elkins, a host of great-nieces and nephews and close family friend Betty Hanes. Graveside services Friday, March 19, at 1:00 pm. Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.

