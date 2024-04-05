Calhoun, John Lloyd



Age 67, of Shandon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born May 13, 1956, the son of John Frank Calhoun and Carol Joyce Calhoun. He graduated from Ross High School, class of 1974. John joined the Navy after high school and then attended Wilmington College where he was proud to be a "Quaker." While at Wilmington John excelled on the football field where he led the 1980 fighting quakers to a 10-2 record earning a place in the National Championship game. Following the 1980 season John earned All American honors and was eventually inducted into the Wilmington College Hall of Fame in 2005. In addition to his accolades on the field John was an avid Cincinnati sports fan. He was a history buff who could rattle off facts from every world war and could tell you anything you ever wanted to know about the Titanic. John also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the woods in Milan, IN and playing cards. He was known for his elaborate storytelling and larger than life personality. He is survived by his mother, Carol Calhoun; his brother, Ron (Debi) Calhoun, his sisters, Kathy (Chris) Hansel and Debbie (Mike) Elliott; daughters, Lacey (Bill) Summerly and Cassie (Patrick) Ohlinger; sons, Jesse (Deanna) Calhoun and Gunner (Melissa) Calhoun; eight grandchildren, Dallas, Reese, Mila, Lettie, Quinn, Iris, Kaiser and Quaid, and a soon to be grandson in June along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



