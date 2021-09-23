journal-news logo
CALDWELL, Lessie

CALDWELL, Lessie B.

Age 84, of Dayton, passed away September 15, 2021. She was born July 2, 1937, in Louisville, MS, and raised in Dayton, OH. She attended Kiser High School and worked at St.

Elizabeth Hospital for 35 years in the central service dept. She

is preceded in death by her mother Naomi Martin; brother George W. Henderson and

husband George A. Caldwell, Jr. She is survived by sister Hettie H. Martin; brother Elmer D. (Antoinette) Martin; children Brenda Robinson, Eugene

Bateman, Jr. and Judy Bateman; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service Friday 1 pm at Mt. Enon MBC, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens. Professional services rendered by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel Dayton.

