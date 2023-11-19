Caldwell, Jimmie Dean



Colonel Jimmie Dean Caldwell, USAF, Retired, age 91, of Dayton, Ohio passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with his family by his side.



Jimmie was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on September 19, 1932, to the late Elmer and Jewell (McKean) Caldwell. He is preceded in death by Ruby Jane Peterson, whom he married in Granite City, Ill on May 18, 1956, and great-granddaughter Morgan Rose Subjeck.



Jimmie is survived by his four children, Brenda (Peter) Pastor, Julie Caldwell, Lieutenant Colonel Jim (Michelle) Caldwell, and Kelle (Kevin) DeWine; eleven Grandchildren, Jessica (Chance) Jefferey, Major Caitlin (Donald) Hammond, Brandt (Cassie) Pastor, Madison Pastor, Cailee (Joe Subjeck) Caldwell, Jordyn Caldwell, Collin Caldwell, Tyler (Carolyn) DeWine, Connor DeWine, Evan DeWine, and Jack DeWine; and eight great-Grandchildren, Parker, Lilly, Ellie, Maverick, and Jewel Jefferey; Landon and Paige Hammond; and Riley Pastor. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Lee Caldwell (Doug Burkette) of Gallipolis, OH.



Colonel Caldwell served his country honorably and faithfully as a U.S. Air Force Navigator in the skies over Vietnam, as an Electronic Warfare Officer, and later in various command staff positions retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service. His final assignment was at Wright-Patterson AFB as Vice Commander of the Foreign Technology Division (NASIC). His many awards and decorations for his military service included the Legion of Merit and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was a proud member of the B-66 Destroyer Association and the Association of Old Crows.



Not one to sit still for long, Jimmie stayed active with family and friends and was especially proud of his time as a substitute teacher with Fairborn City Schools. He also was an active member of the National Assoc. of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc.



A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the NASIC Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 84 Fairborn, OH 45324 or the charity of your choice in his memory.



Whether you knew him as Dad, Pa, Colonel, Jimmie, J.D., or Mr. C. know that he believed in getting and giving hugs every day and remembering to say "I love you".



