Caldwell, James Francis



Caldwell, James Francis passed away on April 15, 2024. Jim was born on March 30, 1939, in Covington, Kentucky, the youngest of three children to James and Catherine Caldwell. Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Salamonie, and an engineer by profession, employed locally at Community Hospital and Parker Sweeper. Jim enjoyed playing guitar and using his ornery with to liven up any situation. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Maomi R. (Mihalic) Caldwell; a daughter, Karen Lynn Owens, and a sister, Mary Jane Caldwell. Jim is survived by his daughter, Lynda Lee Caldwell; son, James Steven (Brenda) Caldwell; grandson, Zayn Owen Skiles; granddaughters, Jamie Ann Caldwell and Bobbie Lee Owens, and sister, Barbara Lee Davis. Jim will be laid to rest next to his beloved Naomi at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. In lieu of an official service, flowers, or donations, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in Jim's memory.



