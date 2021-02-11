CALDWELL, Donna Sue



Donna Sue Caldwell, age 77, was born on July 11, 1943, to John and Mary Jane Brandly. She passed away on February 8, 2021, in Hamilton, Ohio. Donna touched many people's lives in her community. She married James Caldwell and



together they raised their two sons while she taught at



College Corner Union School. As a member of the College Corner United Methodist Church, she was involved in the



Older Adult Ministry. Over the years, she owned Family



Mercantile and Suzy's where she loved to talk with all of the townspeople that she grew up with or taught in school.



Donna is survived by her sons, Greg (Charmin) Caldwell of West College Corner, IN, and Anthony (Nicole) Caldwell of



Walnut Creek, CA. She also survived by her grandchildren,



Hannah Caldwell, Hayley Cole, Tiffany Caldwell, Conrad



Caldwell, Byron Caldwell, Scottie Pipenger, Jimmy Pipenger and Kenny Pipenger. Great-grandchildren, Haley, Presley, Kayden, Lyric, Grayson, and Jameson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Caldwell, her parents John, and Mary Jane Brandly and a granddaughter, Katelyn



Caldwell. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4 PM until 6 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 AM. Interment to follow at the College Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College



Corner Union Elementary PTO, 230 Ramsey St., College Corner, OH 45003. Online condolences to



www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com