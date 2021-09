James L. Rosser



5/24/1949 - 9/27/2020



Picturing you as you were,



full of life and love. Although, not with us now, you are watching from above. I know how much you miss us, and we miss you too. It was your time to leave, as each of us will do. I am not in your arms but you are always in our hearts. The precious love we shared means we are never far apart.



Your Loving Wife,



Brenda



Sadly missed by all your family and friends