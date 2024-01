Byrge, John B.



BYRGE, John B. age 42 of Miamisburg passed away September 3, 2023. Family and Friends will celebrate his life on Saturday January 6, 2024 from 5-6 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com