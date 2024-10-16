Byrd, Michael L.



Age 82 of Fairfield Glade, TN, formerly Beavercreek, OH, passed away at his home on October 12, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Byrd, sons Michael, Matthew (Monica), and Marc (Molly), grandchildren Heather (Tony) Overbay, Michael (Megan), Mandi (Jason) Mattingly, Dylan and Claire Sturkol, great-grandchildren Anthony and Andrew Overbay, Lux and Orry Mattingly, along with numerous relatives and friends.



A mass and memorial honoring Mike will be held on October 31, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade, TN at 10 am. There will be an additional memorial in Ohio at a later date.



Remember me in your heart; Your thoughts, your memories,



Of the times we loved, The times we cried,



The times we fought, The times we laughed.



For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.



