BYRD, Forrest Anthony



Age 66, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on January 20th at his home. He was born in Dayton and grew up in Bellbrook. He retired from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 in 2018.



His parents, Forrest "Dewey" Byrd and Rita Wartinger Byrd preceded him in death. He is survived by Diana, his wife of nearly 48 years, his daughter Becka (Mike), his son Nicholas (Missy), his three grandsons, Cameron, Ethan, and Mason. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Charlene), Jim (Ann), Tim (Janet), Rick, Fred (Jean) and his sisters, Barbara (Jack), Peggy Lalk (Willie), Janet Sorrell (Brent) and Mary Schutt (Rob), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Forrest loved deer hunting, mushroom hunting, being outdoors, riding his motorcycle with Diana and Nick, running a bulldozer, and collecting all things.



To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to gather with his family and friends at the Waynesville American Legion, (174 S 4th St, Waynesville, OH 45068) on Thursday, January 26th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. You are also welcome to write a condolence message, upload a photo, and share a story about Forrest at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

