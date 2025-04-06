Byrd, Carl W.



Carl W. Byrd age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. He was born on July 6, 1942, in Clay County, Kentucky. Carl was a member of the George Washington Lodge and a veteran of The United States Army. Carl is survived by his wife, Cindy Ray-Byrd; his children, Billy (Missy) Rose, Brad (Missy Webb) Byrd, Eric (Misse) Byrd, Jennifer Burger-Byrd, and Buffy (David) Sizemore; his ten grand children and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Stagg; brother, Charlie Byrd. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Clay and Alzie (Sparks) Byrd; his sisters, Kathleen Craycraft, Alpha Warren, Lillie Drinnon; brothers Arthur Byrd and Raymond Byrd. A visitation will be held on Wednesday April 9, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the masonic service at 12:50PM with a funeral following at 1:00PM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com