Byrd, Carl W.
Carl W. Byrd age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. He was born on July 6, 1942, in Clay County, Kentucky. Carl was a member of the George Washington Lodge and a veteran of The United States Army. Carl is survived by his wife, Cindy Ray-Byrd; his children, Billy (Missy) Rose, Brad (Missy Webb) Byrd, Eric (Misse) Byrd, Jennifer Burger-Byrd, and Buffy (David) Sizemore; his ten grand children and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Stagg; brother, Charlie Byrd. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Clay and Alzie (Sparks) Byrd; his sisters, Kathleen Craycraft, Alpha Warren, Lillie Drinnon; brothers Arthur Byrd and Raymond Byrd. A visitation will be held on Wednesday April 9, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the masonic service at 12:50PM with a funeral following at 1:00PM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home Information
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH
45014