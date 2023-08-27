Byers, Ethel M.



Ethel M. Byers, 74, of Enon, passed away August 22, 2023 at Dayspring of Miami Valley. She was born February 19, 1949 in Alliance, Ohio. Ethel enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, crocheting, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include her significant other of 47 years, Walter Browning; son, Steven Byers; stepchildren, Lisa (Phil) Mercurio and Joey (Angie) Browning; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan), Amber (Dallas), Ronnie (Sierra), CJ, Trevor, and Destiny; and several great-grandchildren, including special great-grandson, Brayden. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Marvin Phillips officiating. Friends may visit with family from 4-6 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com