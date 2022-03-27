BUTTERFIELD, Richard



Richard Butterfield – age 67 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with his wife at his side. He was born August 7, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Otis and Mary Butterfield (nee Smith). On



October 17, 1987, in Middletown, Ohio, he married



Melinda Butterfield (nee Morgerson). He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynn



(Melinda) Butterfield; his son Erick Butterfield; his two wonderful grandsons Jared and Lucian; He also leaves behind his "adopted children", his son's many friends that called him "Dad" and "Pops". He also will be missed by many friends and family members. He was an avid record collector and train buff. He worked for over 20 years in maintenance at Ethicon Endo Surgery in Blue Ash, retiring in April 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM until time of



service (1:00 PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Cecil Day



officiating. Burial to follow at Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Epilepsy



Foundation or Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com