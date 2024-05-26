Butdorf, Gary

Maj (retired) Gary Butdorf passed away 14 May after a long illness. Gary leaves behind his brother Keith, sisters Jeri and Kathy, sons Chris and James and four grandchildren. Gary's wife Della passed away in 2008. A Graveside service will be held 20 June at 1:00 pm at the Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio Keith, sisters Jeri and Kathy, sons Chris and James and four grandchildren. Gary's wife Della passed away in 2008. A Graveside service will be held 20 June at 1:00 pm at the Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio

