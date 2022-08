Rita (Barnhart) Butcher



3/25/1948- 2/23/2022



We will be having a



celebration of life



to honor Rita on



Sat, September 10th 2-4pm at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Rd.,



Springfield, OH 45503.



Light snacks will be served.







To read full obituary



please go to





https://www.ohiocremation.org/obituaries/Rita--B-Butcher?obId=24104592#/obituaryInfo