Alva W. Bussard, Jr.



06/14/1929 to 10/31/2001



You were with us for a time and we're very thankful. But these past twenty-three years have been painful without you. The world has changed so much and not for the good. Although we miss you dearly, we know you're in a far better place that any of us.



Still loving you - Anna, Alvina & Family, Lori & Family



