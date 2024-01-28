Bush, Phyllis



Phyllis Bush, 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024. She was born on August 15th, 1939, in Middletown, OH, to Clinton and Jeanette (Mason) Henry. Phyllis was a Homemaker for her beloved family. She is survived by her sons; Mark Bush, Gerald Bush, Carl Montgomery, and Hiram Bush; daughter, Pat Robbins, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother, Larry Henry. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Orvil Bush, parents, brothers; Robert Henry & Clinton Henry Jr., sisters; Florine Johnson & Shirley Miller. A visitation will be held February 1st, 2024, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH, 45005, starting at 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery.



