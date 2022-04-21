BUSH, Joseph

BUSH III, Joseph
Age 73 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Joseph was a retired firefighter with the City of Dayton with over 25 years of
service. He attended Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is survived by his brother: John Bush, sister: Judith Ann (Carl) Tipton, nieces, nephews, cousins,
relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents:
Joseph and Irene (Szima) Bush II. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at
Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Father Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online
condolences may be made to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral