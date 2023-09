Greg Bush



1/6/1963-9/23/1985



Dear Greg,



I hide my tears



when I say your name



But the pain in my heart



is still the same.



Although I smile and seem



carefree. There is no one who misses you more than me.



Sadly missed by Mom, Dad, Lydia, Daughters Nikki, Starlah, and all your family and friends.



